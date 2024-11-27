Video: Exotic lizards seized at Visakhapatnam Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on specific intelligence, intercepted two passengers traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Saturday night and seized six live exotic animals concealed in cake packets.

Based on suspicion, officials examined the baggage carried by the two passengers and discovered six live exotic animals hidden in cake packets. According to officials, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) certified that the seized wildlife species were six live Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizards (Scientific Name: Tiliqua scincoides scincoides), which are listed in Appendix III of CITES and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Exotic lizards Seized at Vishakapatnam Airport pic.twitter.com/xtKKWyV6W9 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 27, 2024

As per the EXIM Policy, the import of live animals listed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and CITES, without a valid DGFT license, NOCs from the Chief Wildlife Warden and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), a CITES export permit, and an Animal Quarantine Certificate, is prohibited. Additionally, exotic wild animals like the Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizards are classified as prohibited goods under Section 2(33) of the Customs Act, 1962, according to DRI officials.

Consequently, all six live Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizards were seized and deported to Thailand.

The two passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, in conjunction with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Further investigation is ongoing.