Hyderabad: Maverick Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his Telugu debut as a lead with the intriguing film Don’t Trouble The Trouble. The actor’s popularity among Telugu audiences surged after his impactful performance in Pushpa 2, where he played a menacing antagonist.

Speaking about his next, the fantasy-adventure comedy is currently being shot across Hyderabad, with Fahadh and his team actively filming at multiple locations. Earlier in January, the actor was spotted shooting amidst the bustling lanes of the iconic Numaish, grabbing attention from fans.

In the latest update, Fahadh was seen filming a late-night sequence in Tolichowki. A video going viral on Instagram shows the actor running through narrow lanes as part of a chase scene. The user who shared the clip claimed that the shoot took place around 3 AM.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by his son S. S. Karthikeya, along with Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.

Sharing insights about the film, Shobu Yarlagadda revealed that Don’t Trouble The Trouble revolves around a hustler who lands in trouble while chasing quick money, only to undergo a transformation after forming a bond with a young girl. He also mentioned that Fahadh readily came on board after hearing the script.

With an unusual storyline and a strong creative team backing it, the film promises to present Fahadh in a refreshing new avatar. Don’t Trouble The Trouble is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2026.