Hyderabad: Farmers in Telangana’s Medak district set fire to their fields on Friday, January 3 after tomato prices dropped in the state.

A video of the tomato crop being set alight in the Nawabpet village of Medak district is going viral on social media. The agitating farmers said that the current price of tomatoes won’t be sufficient to cover their basic expenses.

The farmers further said that they are facing losses due to low prices of tomatoes.