Farmer drowns in river in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: A farmer in Telangana’s Medak district drowned in the Manjeera River on Thursday, January 2 while repairing his agricultural pump.

The deceased farmer was identified as 63-year-old Butta Jeevaiah, a resident who was drawing water from the river to irrigate his field using a pump set.

When he tried to switch on the motor on Thursday, he found it was not functioning. While attempting to resolve the technical glitch, he stepped into the river, slipped, and drowned. His body was retrieved later. The police registered a case and were investigating.

In a similar incident from Medchal, an agricultural labourer drowned in a water filled pit in a field. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old K Mahesh.

The incident occurred when he went to work in the field; though it is not clear why he went to the pit, Mahesh is suspected to have accidentally slipped and fallen into the water and drowned.

Upon being alerted by villagers, the Medchal police reached the spot and with the help of swimmers, began searching for him. After about an hour, Mahesh’s body was retrieved from the pit.