Video: Fire breaks out at penthouse in Hyderabad’s Santoshnagar

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a penthouse of a building located at Santoshnagar in the city on Tuesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the penthouse of a building located near Madina Bakery, CRIDA Road Santoshnagar. On information, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.

“Old clothes and some material kept in the penthouse were gutted down in the fire. There are no human casualties. The fire is doused swiftly,” said Malakpet fire station in charge S Anji Reddy.