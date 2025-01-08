Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Krishna Kitchen restaurant near Madhapur D-Mart in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon, January 8.

Upon receiving information, firefighters rushed to the scene and are currently attempting to douse the flames.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported but furniture worth lakhs at the restaurant in Hyderabad was reportedly destroyed in the fire. Unconfirmed reports suggest the incident might have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion. However, the exact cause remains unknown.

Video: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Hyderabad's Madhapur pic.twitter.com/kqQRQwM7n6 — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 8, 2025

More details awaited.

Also Read Explosion at popular restaurant in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Fire erupts at restaurant in Hyderabad’s Himayathnagar

Earlier, a fire erupted at Minerva Grand restaurant in Hamayathnagar, Hyderabad. Fortunately, the flames were extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

According to reports, the fire was caused due to the residues of oil trapped on the walls of the chimneys that had accumulated over time, suddenly causing the fire. Though the flames emerging from the chimneys looked like a major fire accident from the outside, there was no damage in the kitchens.

Hyderabad records 2500 fire accidents in 2024

The city recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents this year while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.

These incidents range from small apartment fires to restaurant and transformer fires in Hyderabad among other things.

Speaking to Siasat.com, fire department officials attributed the cause of the fires across Hyderabad to neglect, faulty wiring, overuse of electrical appliances, and carelessness in storing flammable substances. “We try to respond as quickly as possible, but many people are unaware of what to do during a fire, often getting stuck in lifts. Some buildings fail to follow safety protocols, such as having emergency exit doors or a lack of fire extinguishers,” they added.