Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th February 2026 1:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a second fire accident in a day as a blaze broke out at a school in the city on Tuesday, February 10.

The incident took place in the cellar of a Narayana School building in Madeenaguda which falls under the Miyapur limits.

As the smoke spread rapidly, school staff evacuated students as a precautionary measure.

After receiving the information about the fire incident, firefighting personnel rushed to the spot soon. Currently, they are engaged in operations to bring the flames under control.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire incident at Hyderabad school. However, the cause of the accident is not yet clear.

Fire accident at Attapur

This morning, another fire accident occurred at a car service centre in Attapur.

In the incident, three vehicles were gutted completely, and nearby families were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Nearly 90 families were temporarily moved out of their homes to ensure safety.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, an electrical short circuit is suspected. The Rajendranagar police stated that the fire started in scrap dumped at the backside of the service centre.

