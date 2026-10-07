Video: Fire breaks out on Sirpur-Kagaznagar train in Telangana

Smoke was noticed from the train after a brake liner came into contact with a wheel.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Fire breaks out on Sirpur-Kagaznagar train in Telangana
Fire breaks out on Sirpur-Kagaznagar train in Telangana

Hyderabad: A fire incident on a Sirpur-Kagaznagar train caused a brief panic near Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana, on Wednesday, October 7.

Smoke was noticed from the train after a brake liner came into contact with a wheel. The contact reportedly caused the flames to emerge.

The co-pilot noticed the smoke and quickly alerted the loco pilot. Following the alert, the train was stopped.

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Fire engines were called to the spot to tackle the flames. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

The situation was brought under control without any further escalation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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