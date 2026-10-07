Video: Fire breaks out on Sirpur-Kagaznagar train in Telangana

Hyderabad: A fire incident on a Sirpur-Kagaznagar train caused a brief panic near Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana, on Wednesday, October 7.

Smoke was noticed from the train after a brake liner came into contact with a wheel. The contact reportedly caused the flames to emerge.

A Sirpur-Kagaznagar train caught fire near Bibinagar in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday after a brake liner came into contact with the wheel, causing flames and smoke.



The co-pilot alerted the loco pilot, following which the train was stopped. Fire engines… pic.twitter.com/3eGIrXQkCq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 7, 2026

The co-pilot noticed the smoke and quickly alerted the loco pilot. Following the alert, the train was stopped.

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Fire engines were called to the spot to tackle the flames. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

The situation was brought under control without any further escalation.