Video: German Chancellor gifts Trump’s grand father’s birth certificate to him

German Chancellor Frederich Merz on Thursday, June 5, gifted US President Donald Trump a photo of the birth certificate of his grandfather.

After presenting the gift, Merz revealed the details regarding Trump’s grandfather, Frederich Trump. “This is the birth certificate of Donald Trump’s grandfather. Born in 1869 close to Brandenburg. And his first name was Friedrich,” Merz told the media as the US President looked on.

Trump thanked the German chancellor for the gift and said, “I want to thank you very much for this one. Wanna thank you for that. Fantastic. We’ll put it in place of our..I don’t know, maybe we can.. let’s see, we can put it up there someplace.”

Frederich Trump was born on March 14, 1869, in Kallstadt, Germany and emigrated to the United States in 1885. He worked several odd jobs before starting to acquire real estate, laying the foundation of the Trump family business. Friedrich died in 1918 in Queens, New York, due to the flu pandemic.

Trump-Merz White House meeting

Trump and Merz met at the White House and discussed Ukraine, trade, and troops, but it wasn’t quite like other foreign leaders’ Oval Office visits. Describing his German counterpart, Trump said that the former is good and “difficult” (a compliment) leader.

Trump further said that the US forces would remain in Germany and that he welcomed Berlin’s commitment to boost its spending on defence.

Merz said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany that Trump opposed was a mistake, and underscored Germany’s readiness to deepen ties with the United States.