Video: GHMC demolishes school in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, November 1, demolished a school in Old City.

The demolition took place in the Hafeez Baba Nagar area within Chandrayangutta limits.

Exam stopped at school in Hyderabad

It is reported that on the day, children were inside the building and exams were underway.

Even though teachers requested to conduct the demolition after school hours, the officials reportedly rejected the request.

It is alleged that court orders against the demolition of the school in Hyderabad were not accepted.

No prior notice issued

The authorities of the school alleged that despite a stay order on the demolition, the structure was brought down using bulldozers.

It is also alleged that no prior notice was issued regarding the demolition.