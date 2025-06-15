Video: Girl plunges 30 feet after zipline snaps in Manali

Nagpur: A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she plunged 30 feet to the ground during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to her harness snapped.

It is not clear when the incident took place, but a video surfaced on social media on Sunday, June 15, showing her falling on boulders.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Trisha’s father, Prafull Bijwe, said that his daughter suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago. Currently, her condition is said to be stable.

Trisha’s family have claimed the zipline operators lacked safety precautions and accused them of gross negligence.

(With PTI inputs)