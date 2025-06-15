Video: Girl plunges 30 feet after zipline snaps in Manali

Her family have claimed the zipline operators lacked safety precautions and accused them of gross negligence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 15th June 2025 4:26 pm IST
On the left is the girl enjoying her ride before her harness snaps, and she falls to the ground
Moments before Trisha Bijwe falls to the ground after her zipline harness snaps.

Nagpur: A 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Nagpur suffered severe injuries after she plunged 30 feet to the ground during a zipline ride in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to her harness snapped.

It is not clear when the incident took place, but a video surfaced on social media on Sunday, June 15, showing her falling on boulders.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Trisha’s father, Prafull Bijwe, said that his daughter suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago. Currently, her condition is said to be stable.

Trisha’s family have claimed the zipline operators lacked safety precautions and accused them of gross negligence.

(With PTI inputs)

