UP: Newly-wed man tortures wife with cigarette burns over dowry

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th June 2025 11:48 pm IST

Bhadohi: Barely two days after getting married, a man in Bhadohi district here allegedly assaulted his wife regularly with cigarette burns over dowry demands while his father and sister also assaulted her, the police said on Saturday.

A complaint was filed by Pinky Saroj (24) on Thursday, leading to the registration of a case against her husband, Sawan Chaudhary, as well as his father, Lalit Narayan Chaudhary, and sister, Aarti.

They were charged under Sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

Pinky, a resident of Gopiganj, was married to Sawan of Marchwar village on May 5, 2024. Within two days of the wedding, he demanded that Pinky bring Rs 50,000, a television, a fridge and a washing machine from her maternal home.

She further alleged that her husband never had any physical relations with her after marriage and regularly inflicted cigarette burns on her body while pressuring her for the dowry.

Pinky also claimed that her father-in-law and sister-in-law would physically assault her, the SP said.

He further informed that orders were issued to arrest all the accused as soon as possible and take strict action against them.

