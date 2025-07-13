Video: Goods train ferrying oil catches fire in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A goods train carrying high-speed diesel caught fire on Sunday morning near Tiruvallur, a Railway official said.

The fire broke out in a wagon and quickly spread to others. No casualties have been reported, the official said.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and overhead power supply for train services has been suspended.

Also Read Bihar govt to employment opportunities to 1 cr youths in 5 yrs: Nitish

“As a precautionary measure, local train services have been temporarily suspended. Also, 8 express trains have been cancelled and 5 other trains diverted and 8 trains short-terminated,” Southern Railway said in a statement.

VIDEO | Fire on train carrying diesel in Tiruvallur: Railway officials, police probing into crack found on track 100 meters from accident site.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ITEOMKOWbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2025

Railway officials are actively managing the situation at the site. Restoration work is in progress and normal train operations will resume at the earliest, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, the official added.

Tiruvallur: Smoke rises from a goods train carrying high-speed diesel after it caught fire, in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)