Video: Holy city Makkah submerged due to massive flooding

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) holiest city Makkah has been devasted by a severe flood following a torrential rainfall that hit the region on Monday, January 6, transforming streets into raging rivers and sweeping cars off roads.

Since Monday morning, several regions of the Kingdom, including Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms, with the Civil Defense anticipating the weather to persist until Wednesday, January 10.

Videos and images that emerged on social media platforms show the extent of the flooding with water levels rising dramatically and sweeping cars off roads.

🚨 BREAKING:🇸🇦 Extreme rainfall triggers massive flooding in Mecca, Saudi Arabia streets submerged, disruptions reported. MeccaFlooding SaudiArabia BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/snpR1Lk10U — Jamal Amin (@JamalibnAmin) January 6, 2025

🇸🇦 Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia



Raging floods tear through Mecca again.



Saudi Arabia:Again Floods yesterday evening in the neighborhoods of Mecca pic.twitter.com/91mKaKToMf — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) January 7, 2025

Sever floods due to Torrential rainfall in Mecca, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/5VfYTSTFzJ — climatenews (@climatenews__) January 7, 2025

While the government works to ensure high safety from these natural events, the majority of schools in the Kingdom have been closed, and residents are urged to limit their mobility in various locations.

Love to experience this Heavy rain in Masjid Al Nabawi 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/qr3YxZQFya — Wasim Bariوسیم باری (@wasim_dr) January 7, 2025

Saudi Arabia‘s Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) heightened its readiness in response to heavy rain warnings issued by the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The authority confirmed the full operational readiness of its command and control room, ambulance stations, rapid response teams, and volunteer units, ensuring uninterrupted ambulance services despite inclement weather, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It operates 24/7, and individuals can request ambulance services by calling 997 or through the Asefne app in emergencies.