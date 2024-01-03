Video: Huge fire breaks out at shopping mall in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2024 10:22 am IST
Huge fire breaks out at shopping mall in Hyderabad
Huge fire breaks out at shopping mall in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Yet another fire accident occurred in Hyderabad. This time the fire broke out in a shopping mall located in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The fire resulted in significant property damage.

Entire shopping mall in Hyderabad gutted in fire

In the incident, the entire CMR shopping mall building was gutted in fire.

Following the incident, multiple fire engines rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames.

Fire accidents in Hyderabad

In 2023, the city witnessed over 1000 reported fire accidents, encompassing both major and minor incidents, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and injuries.

On Monday, a fire accident took place at a mandi restaurant in the city, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit according to officials.

Fortunately, the incident near Durgam Cheruvu Metro Station in Madhapur did not result in any injuries or major property loss. Local residents promptly notified the fire department.

However, yesterday’s fire accident at the shopping mall in Hyderabad resulted in substantial property loss.

