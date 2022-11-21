Video: Hundreds of Emiratis attend newly converted American Muslim’s funeral in UAE

Abu Dhabi: At least a thousand Emiratis turned up for the funeral of a 93-year-old American woman, they were not acquainted with in Abu Dhabi on Friday, reported local media.

On Sunday, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior thanked Majed for sharing the story and lauded the show of “positive Emirati citizenship” on Twitter.

“An elderly American woman who lived in Abu Dhabi passed away recently. Upon the news of her death, hundreds of Emiratis who did not know her gathered to participate in her funeral to pray for her.That’s the Emirati positive citizenship. Thanks brother Majed for sharing the story,” Sheikh Saif tweeted.

Majed responded and wrote, “Thank you, your highness, this is the guidance of our leadership and follows the true teaching of our religion.”

In the clip, Emirati commentator Majed Alamry said that the woman was a new convert Muslim who passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, November 18. She lived in Abu Dhabi with her son.

News of her death circulated through WhatsApp, prompting hundreds of Emiratis to attend her funeral to pray for her.

Majed said that the mosque can only accommodate 500 worshipers, but large crowds filled the mosque, even the parking lot.

“Hundreds of men carried her on their shoulders. This religion came to elevate women. This is Islam, this is the reality, and keep smiling,” he says.

He said that over 1,000 men attended the funeral. “They carried her on their shoulders. This religion came to elevate women… This is Islam, this is the reality, and keep smiling,” he concludes the video.