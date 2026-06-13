Video: Hyderabad biker teaches TGSRTC bus driver traffic sense

The video has gained over 1.7 lakh views on X and a similar number on Instagram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:
The image shows a bike rider refusing to allow a TGSRTC bus from moving from the wrong side of the road.
The bike rider blocking the bus

Hyderabad: A common man can become so stubborn to fight for what is right that they are ready to face anything. Even a bus.

Yes! An incident on the streets of Hyderabad surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, June 13.

The video has gained over 1.7 lakh views on X and a similar number on Instagram.

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It shows a biker stubbornly standing in front of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, travelling from Waverock to Bachupalli, but coming on the wrong side of the road.

The biker’s face-off with the giant bus drew comparisons online to the classic David versus Goliath story.

Wearing his helmet, the biker asks the bus driver to reverse. The TGSRTC driver’s move to swerve right appeared intimidating at first glance. However, when the biker stood his ground, refusing to give way and reminding the driver of traffic rules, the bus driver started arguing.

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His act encouraged other vehicles to follow suit. An auto driver tried to make sense of the rude RTC driver, before a traffic policeman came to.

With no option left, the bus driver pulled the reverse gear and took the right side of the road.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:

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