Video: Hyderabad biker teaches TGSRTC bus driver traffic sense

Hyderabad: A common man can become so stubborn to fight for what is right that they are ready to face anything. Even a bus.

Yes! An incident on the streets of Hyderabad surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, June 13.

Another day in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Nws0PUcu9M — Mysorebajjii (@Mysorebajjii) June 13, 2026

The video has gained over 1.7 lakh views on X and a similar number on Instagram.

It shows a biker stubbornly standing in front of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, travelling from Waverock to Bachupalli, but coming on the wrong side of the road.

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The biker’s face-off with the giant bus drew comparisons online to the classic David versus Goliath story.

Wearing his helmet, the biker asks the bus driver to reverse. The TGSRTC driver’s move to swerve right appeared intimidating at first glance. However, when the biker stood his ground, refusing to give way and reminding the driver of traffic rules, the bus driver started arguing.

His act encouraged other vehicles to follow suit. An auto driver tried to make sense of the rude RTC driver, before a traffic policeman came to.

With no option left, the bus driver pulled the reverse gear and took the right side of the road.