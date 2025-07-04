Video: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand visits Bibi Ka Alawa

Hyderabad: Police commissioner of Hyderabad CV Anand visited Bibi Ka Alawa in the Old City on Friday, July 4, to check preparations for the 10th Muharram procession.

During the visit, he offered ‘dhatti’ at the historic 17th century Bibi Ka Alawa. He was accompanied by DCP South Zone Sneha Mehra and other police officials.

Arrangements complete, says Hyderabad police commissioner

Speaking to media persons, the Hyderabad police commissioner said that all arrangements have been made for the Bibi Ka Alawa procession scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Giving details, he said that traffic diversions have been planned for the scheduled processions. He further said that to ensure the safety of women, SHE teams have been deployed.

Regarding the elephant for the procession, he said that it is not yet confirmed. “Attempts are being made to get the elephant for the procession,” Hyderabad police commissioner added.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha, also visited Bibi Ka Alawa.

During the visit, she was accompanied by BJP leaders from the Old City.

Bibi Ka Alam procession in Hyderabad

On Sunday, the historic Bibi Ka Alawa procession will be taken out in the Old City of Hyderabad as it is done every year traditionally.

Thousands of people usually participate in the Bibi Ka Alawa procession, which passes through various parts of the Old City before concluding at Chaderghat on the banks of the Musi River.

‘Yaum-e-Ashura,’ or the 10th day of Muharram (first month of the Islamic calendar) is observed in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussain and his followers at the Battle of Karbala, mainly by the Shia Muslim community/

The Muharram procession dates back to the reign of sixth Qutb Shahi King Abdullah about 380 years ago. It is said that Abdullah’s mother, queen Hayat Bakshi Begum, initiated the annual procession. Camels, horses, and elephants were used for the procession during the Qutb Shahi period.