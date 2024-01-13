Video: Hyderabad to Chittoor bus overturns, catches fire

Hyderabad: A Volvo bus going from Hyderabad to Chittoor reportedly overturned at Beechupally, 10th Police Battalion in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday, January 13 at 3 am.

The bus, running at full capacity, with at least 40-50 passengers on board, caught fire after overturning. Four passengers who were grievously injured were moved to the government hospital while one woman was charred to death. However, the total number of deaths is yet to be ascertained.

The bus with plate number AP 39X 4663 caught fire at Erravalli Square after leaving Aaramghar at 11 pm. The police received information about the fire at 2:35 am. According to the initial investigation conducted by the police, it appears that the bus driver was operating the vehicle while in a state of fatigue.

Further details are awaited.