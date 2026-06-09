Video: Hyderabad voters stand in queues to complete SIR mapping

Hyderabad: Voters are seen standing in queues to complete their mapping Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office, Mehdipatnam, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is set to begin on June 15.

It is posing an inconvenience to daily wagers as they claim that they are losing a day’s wage due to the process.

Allegation of server down

Speaking to a reporter of Siasat.com, some of the voters claimed that they are being told to stand in a queue as the server is down.

Many voters, especially aged persons, are facing inconvenience as they alleged that there is no facility for them to even sit.

Meanwhile, a sudden rush for SIR mapping in Hyderabad is being witnessed due to appeals made by various political leaders.

Voters are seen standing in queues to complete their mapping Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office, Mehdipatnam, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is set to begin on June 15.



It is posing an inconvenience to daily wagers as they claim that they are forced… pic.twitter.com/G1jCrJbj0x — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 9, 2026

SIR family mapping in Hyderabad

As house-to-house visits in Telangana by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going to begin on June 25, mapping of voters in the current electoral rolls with the 2002 SIR list has intensified.

Those who successfully find their names in both the current electoral roll and the 2002 SIR list will be mapped. However, those who are not in the earlier SIR list need to link themselves to one of the following relatives.

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Those who successfully find their or their relatives’ names in the 2002 SIR list do not need to submit any documents.

Otherwise, the voters have to submit any one of the following ECI-listed documents.

Anomaly cases

Even after successful SIR mapping in Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, and other states, voters whose names appear under anomalies can get notices.

However, in these cases, they may be asked to prove their relationship with the voter whose details are used for the mapping.

In Phase II of SIR, which recently concluded in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs), the following voters were listed under logical discrepancies.

In case of mapping with parents: Age gap between voters and parents less than 15 years Age gap between voters and parents more than 50 years

In case of mapping with maternal/paternal grandparents: Age gap between voters and maternal/paternal grandparents less than 40 years

More than six persons mapped with a single person listed in the 2002 SIR list.

In all of the above-listed discrepancies, the voters are most likely to get notices. However, in such cases, the voters just need to prove the relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list.

As per Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, to reply to logical discrepancy notices, voters can submit any documents, not necessarily from the ECI-listed documents, to prove the relationship.

On Saturday, May 16, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said the SIR of electoral rolls would be conducted in the state from June 15.

The house-to-house verification will be taken up from June 25 to July 24.

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The publication of the final electoral rolls will be done on October 1.