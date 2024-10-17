Hyderabad: The Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency HYDRA (DRF) successfully rescued a man who fell into the Leelanagar Nala near the Marigold Hotel in Ameerpet on Wednesday, October 16.

The incident involved 45-year-old Banoth Swamy, who accidentally slipped into the nala during the early hours of Wednesday. After witnessing the fall residents of a nearby apartment alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly notified the DRF.

Khairatabad Zonal Station Fire Officer (SFO) Mohana Rao and his team promptly responded and reached the scene.

Video: HYDRA (DRF) rescues man who fell into nala in Ameerpet



The Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency HYDRA (DRF) successfully rescued a man who fell into the Leelanagar Nala near the Marigold Hotel in Ameerpet on Wednesday, October 16. pic.twitter.com/KruY1GeMR9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2024

They rescued Banoth Swamy, who was found shivering from the cold. The rescue team provided him with dry clothes, tea, and breakfast to help restore his energy.

Also Read GHMC enables HYDRA to protect public assets in Hyderabad

SFO Mohana Rao reported that Swamy was taken to a hospital for a check-up and later admitted to an old age home for further care.