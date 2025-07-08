Video: HYDRAA clears encroachments in Rajendranagar, faces strong protest

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, July 8, cleared encroachments from a park in Rajendranagar, reclaiming 1094 square yards of land.

However, it faced strong protests from property owners, some of whom lay down in front of the JCBs.

According to reports, residents of Nalanda Nagar colony filed a complaint with HYDRAA, alleging that park land in Haidarguda had been encroached upon.

Following this, HYDRAA officials brought JCBs and started demolishing the illegal boundary walls and sheds in the area.

Tensions arose as property owners rushed to the scene and started arguing with the officials.

Videos have surfaced on the internet showing people lying down in front of the JCBs. Police later removed them using force.

Property owners alleged they received notices but were not given enough time to act. One of them said that his land spans 1 acre and 4 guntas, but according to the HYDRAA’s survey, the land is 30 guntas, and the rest is under park land.

HYDRAA insists that the layout was approved by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in 2001, showing it as a part of the Nalandanagar Colony.