Video: India, Pakistan soldiers groove to Moosewala’s beats across LoC

As India and Pakistan battle it out on the field as a part of Asia Cup 2022, tension and excitement fill the stadium in Dubai and the rooms of cricket lovers as arch-rivals lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, a different emotion was witnessed in the visuals that surfaced from the Line of Control (LoC). In a place where sporadic firing between the two armed sides is a common sight, unusual visuals from the borders of the countries, India and Pakistan, surfaced on Twitter.

The Pakistani side played a track by the late Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala, Bambiha Bole on speakers, and the elated Indian side joined the party from across the border, dancing and singing along to the track.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers are dancing and waving at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Sidhu Moosewala’s song! Problem is not with the people, problem is with politics. pic.twitter.com/mzwC90lpbS — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 26, 2022

The video garnered over 3 lakh views after being shared online. Indian and Pakistani netizens were filled with love for both sides. Many resonated with the common feeling that hate was never between the people but with politics played out for so many years by various politicians on both sides.

Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa district in broad daylight on May 29 this year.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers are dancing and waving at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Sidhu Moosewala’s song! Problem is not with the people, problem is hate politics https://t.co/m0cPi2K8Zd pic.twitter.com/rjkbg2ErJ0 — Waseem Zaidi (@newswaseemzaidi) August 27, 2022

Park hatred somewhere forever!

Music brings Indian and Pakistani soldiers together when they danced on the Sidhu Moosewala’s song and waved at the Line of Control (LoC).#PositiveSilencepedia pic.twitter.com/Ae5ql0fert — Silence🤫 (@Silencepedia) August 27, 2022

The LoC lights up, for a change it's not guns and grenades but #SidhuMooseWala 's song that makes Indo – Pak armies dance to its tune 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZD19nKa281 — Yana Mir (@MirYanaSY) August 26, 2022