Video: India, Pakistan soldiers groove to Moosewala’s beats across LoC

The video garnered over 3 lakh views after being shared online.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th August 2022 8:41 pm IST
India, Pakistan soldiers groove to Moosewala's beats across LoC
Soldiers of Indian and Pakistani army dancing to the song of late singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala at the Line of Control, J&K (Screengrab: Twitter)

As India and Pakistan battle it out on the field as a part of Asia Cup 2022, tension and excitement fill the stadium in Dubai and the rooms of cricket lovers as arch-rivals lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, a different emotion was witnessed in the visuals that surfaced from the Line of Control (LoC). In a place where sporadic firing between the two armed sides is a common sight, unusual visuals from the borders of the countries, India and Pakistan, surfaced on Twitter.

The Pakistani side played a track by the late Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moosewala, Bambiha Bole on speakers, and the elated Indian side joined the party from across the border, dancing and singing along to the track.

The video garnered over 3 lakh views after being shared online. Indian and Pakistani netizens were filled with love for both sides. Many resonated with the common feeling that hate was never between the people but with politics played out for so many years by various politicians on both sides.

Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa district in broad daylight on May 29 this year.

One person, while sharing the video wrote, “Indian and Pakistani soldiers are dancing and waving at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Sidhu Moosewala’s song! The problem is not with the people, the problem is hate politics.”

