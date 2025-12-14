Video: Indian man prays for Union min Kiren Rijiju in Makkah

Indian man prays for Union minister Kiren Rijiju in Makkah

An Indian man who was on an Umrah visit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia prayed for the well being of Union minister Kiren Rijjju.

In a video shared on social media, the man is heard praying in front of the Kaaba, “Allah has given me an opportunity to perform Umrah, and it is impossible that I come to Makkah and not pray for Mr Rijiju,” the man is hear saying.

The pilgrim prayed for the well being of the Union Parliamentary affairs minister and for the peace and prosperity of India.

“I pray that you continue to serve the people and that all your efforts are fruitful,” the pilgrim said in his supplication.

Responding to the video, Rijiju said, “May Allah keep you safe. Thank you very, very much for this most heart-touching prayer for me in Mecca Mukarramah”

