Video: IndiGo flight cancellation forces couple to attend reception virtually

Hubbali: Amid the ongoing IndiGo flights chaos, a newlywed couple were pushed to attend their own reception via video conference after their flights to Hubbali were cancelled.

The couple, Medha Kshirsagar and Sangama Das, were married in the groom’s hometown of Bhubaneswar on November 23 and were planning to host a reception at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubbali, the bride’s hometown.

Preparations were underway for the reception scheduled for Wednesday, December 3.

Both work as software engineers in Bengaluru and had arranged flights for December 2 from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru, from where they would reach Hubbali.

The couple who had booked the flight two days before the event repeatedly received flight delay notifications from 9 AM on the day of the take-off till the next day, leaving them stranded. Ultimately, their flight was cancelled on December 3, a day before the reception.

Many of the couple’s relatives encountered the same difficulties while attempting to fly to Hubbali for the reception.

Guests gathered, preparations set, the event continued

After extensive discussion, the family, along with the bride and groom, decided that the reception must continue, with the couple joining through video call.

“The wedding took place on November 23, and we had planned the reception for December 3. But suddenly, at 4 AM, the flight was cancelled. We were still hopeful that they might make it, but they couldn’t,” the bride’s mother said.

With the guests already assembled and everything prepared, the bride’s parents stepped in and occupied the seats reserved for the couple to carry out the rituals.

Meanwhile, the bride and groom, fully dressed for the event in Bhubaneswar, attended the reception via video call.

Due to IndiGo flight cancellations, a newlywed couple was unable to reach Hubballi for their reception and remained stranded in Bhubaneswar. With the bride’s parents taking their place on stage, Medha and Sangama joined the event virtually, greeting guests over a video call in… pic.twitter.com/5iYMkJa5L6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 5, 2025

IndiGo mass flight cancellation

More than 400 IndiGo flights across various cities have been cancelled due to the ongoing pilot shortage, leading to disruptions at airports like Hyderabad and Chennai.

Reports indicate the cancellations are due to the misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

On Thursday, IndiGo told the aviation regulator, the DGCA, that flight operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026.