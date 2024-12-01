Video: Indigo flight struggles to touchdown runway in cyclone-hit Chennai

Tragedy was averted in Chennai as an Airbus A321neo aircraft, operated by Indigo Airlines struggled to touchdown on the runway amid heavy turbulence, due to Cyclone Fengal on Saturday, November 30.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the aircraft is seen making a touchdown and immediately taking off without proceeding further due to heavy winds.

Despite the strong crosswinds, the aircraft is seen swaying its wings and struggling to remain steady for a safe landing.

The cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around procedure following established safety protocols, said an Indigo airlines spokesperson.

“This is a standard and safe manoeuvre, and our are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism. A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight. We would like to reaffirm our commitment to the safety of our passengers, aircraft, and crew members”, the spokesperson added.

Cyclone Fengal made its landfall on Saturday evening, leading to the Chennai airport shutting its operations due to severe weather conditions till Sunday, 4 am. Many passengers who had reached the airport prior to their flights were stranded.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on Saturday, remained stationary near the Union Territory and would gradually weaken in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning.

Further, Puducherry recorded its highest rainfall of 46 cm, S Balachandran, additional director general of the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre said in an update at 7.30 am on Sunday.

Cyclone Fengal started making landfall near Puducherry around 5.30 pm on Saturday and completed the process “between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm,” he said.

It now lay close to Puducherry.

“It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (Puducherry),” he said.