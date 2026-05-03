Video: Influencer claims threat by Muslim petrol pump worker

As people try to calm Bobby Chaudhary down, the petrol pump supervisor continues his work, undeterred by the threats.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 7:21 pm IST
Influencer recording at petrol station with a man in sunglasses and others around, amid claims of threats.

Hyderabad: A Hindutva supporter, Bobby Chaudhary, known for making anti-Muslim hate content on social media, alleged he was threatened by a Muslim petrol pump supervisor in Uttar Pradesh‘s Fatehpur Sikri district.

A video uploaded by Chaudhary shows him and the Muslim man in a verbal argument over petrol.

When Chaudhary learns the worker is a Muslim, the former alleges he is not given petrol because of his religious identity.

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Hindu-Muslammaan mat karo. Video se dartha nahi hoon mein (Don’t start Hindu-Muslim here. I am not scared of your video),” snaps the supervisor.

A shocked Chaudhary asks his hometown, the man replies he hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Hindu aadmi ki itni value hai ki yeh momden keh raha hai ke tere gaal pe de doonga (Hindus have no respect. This man threatened to slap me on my face),” Chaudhary claims.

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He then brings his caste by saying, “Chaudhary isko peetega tho galat hai. Yeh aadmi bol raha mein Hinduoin ko maarega (It’s wrong if Chaudhary beats him. This man is saying he will beat/attack Hindus).”

Chaudharys are a dominant upper caste in northern India.

As people try to calm Bobby Chaudhary down, the petrol pump supervisor continues his work, undeterred by the threats.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 7:21 pm IST

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