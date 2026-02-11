Hyderabad: Namrata Shirodkar, former actress and wife of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, has once again given fans a glimpse into her elegant lifestyle by sharing a video tour of their luxurious Hyderabad home on Instagram.

The couple’s lavish residence, located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area, is reportedly valued at over Rs 28 crore. Designed with a perfect balance of tradition and modern minimalism, the home reflects Namrata’s vision of a space that “whispers” rather than shouts luxury.

In the video, Namrata explains how she transformed the house to feel warmer, calmer, and more personal. The interiors feature rich wooden elements, neutral colour tones, and gold-framed traditional artwork that enhance the home’s understated elegance.

Abundant natural light, carefully placed indoor plants, and tastefully chosen furniture add to the airy and serene atmosphere.

The sprawling property also includes a private swimming pool, an in-house theatre, and a dedicated temple area, making it both luxurious and spiritually grounded.

A closer look at Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram reveals more details of the thoughtfully curated interiors, which blend old-world charm with contemporary design.

Apart from their Jubilee Hills mansion, Mahesh Babu and Namrata reportedly own another property in the same locality, which is home to several Telugu film stars such as Allu Arjun and Prabhas. Beyond real estate, Mahesh Babu also owns AMB Cinemas, a premium multiplex in Hyderabad, and is set to launch AMB Classic at RTC X Roads. The couple also runs AN Palace Heights, a popular fine-dining restaurant in Banjara Hills.