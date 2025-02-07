Video: Interfaith couple attacked by Hindutva mob at Bhopal Court

A young interfaith couple was violently attacked by members of the extreme Hindu right wing at the Bhopal district court on Friday afternoon, February 7, where they had gone to legally register their marriage.

According to the reports, the attack took place after court lawyers informed the right-wing Sanskrit Bachao group and its affiliates, disclosing the couple’s marriage plans and personal details. Upon the tip-off, the extremist group members rushed to the spot and launched a brutal attack on the Muslim youth within the court premises.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, middle-aged men of the right-wing group are seen violently assaulting the Muslim youth, repeatedly kicking and striking his head, leaving him crucially injured.

Instead of taking legal action against the assaulters, police initiated an investigation into the couple.

Speaking on the case, ACP stated Akshay Chaudhary states, “Advocates in court informed us about a potential “Love Jihad” marriage in the court. The police summoned the women, and we are recording statements from the sub-inspector. Further action will be taken based on the finding.”

On December 29, a Muslim youth in Bhopal was assaulted by a group of Hindutva members while he was out with his Hindu female friend.

The group surrounded the couple and alleged that the Muslim youngster was engaging her in “love jihad” and called on the police to arrest him. When the authorities declined to register a case based on allegations the mob staged a protest outside the police station.

On the same day, in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, Hindutva members reportedly affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh heckled a Hindu woman who had married a Muslim man, accusing her of being a target of “Love Jihad”.

Despite the woman’s repeated explanations she and her Muslim partner had a legal marriage in court with their consent, the agitated group continued to harass her, demanding to call her parents to verify the legality of the marriage.

“I’m ready to go to jail. I have got married on my own wish. This is my life,” the woman is heard saying in the video clip.

Right to choose a partner

In December, the Bombay High Court upheld a Hindu girl’s right to choose her partner and allowed her to continue her live-in relationship with a Muslim boy. The bench consisting of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande said that the girl was an adult and therefore even with opposition from her family and right-wing groups, like Bajrang Dal, she was free to exercise her rights.