Video: Israeli soldier caught on camera stealing carpet in Jenin

CCTV footage circulated on social media shows Israeli soldiers allegedly stealing a carpet from a shop in Jenin city, located in the occupied West Bank.

The video that has surfaced on social media shows the soldier in uniform wrapping up the carpet and walking away, accompanied by two other soldiers.

As reported by Middle East Eye, the incident occurred during a military incursion into the area, which has been a centre of tension and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

The footage, which lasts over a minute, has drawn strong reactions from viewers who are raising questions about the conduct of Israeli soldiers in Palestinian-occupied territories.

The Palestine Monetary Authority said in a press statement that banking services were disrupted in some branches in the city of Jenin as the Israeli army destroyed Internet cables in the city.

According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, the Israeli army on Wednesday, August 28 launched a large-scale military operation in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas refugee camps in an attempt to arrest persons accused of involvement in operations against Israel.

Sheeps stolen

In a separate incident that occurred in the town of Sa’ir in Hebron in the West Bank, a group of illegal Israeli settlers launched a violent attack on a Palestinian residential area in the early morning.

According to reports from the Wafa news agency, during the assault, the settlers stole approximately 300 sheep belonging to local Palestinians.

Ahmed al-Shalaldeh, a resident of nearby Jurat al-Khail village, was quoted by Wafa stating that settlers, some in military uniforms, assaulted Palestinian residents during the incident. “The violent group confiscated the phones of residents, destroyed residential caravans, damaged water tanks, and then proceeded to steal the sheep,” al-Khail added.

Following a recent brutal attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian village in the Jit, near Nablus West Bank, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell announced the proposal of sanctions against those who facilitate such violence.

Taking to an X-platform, Borrell strongly commended the targeted violence against Palestinians and described the attacks as the action of “terrorising Palestinian civilians.”

We condemn settlers attacks in Jit, aimed at terrorising Palestinian civilians.



Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace. 1/2 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 16, 2024

According to the reports of the United Nations Office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (OCHA), between 7 October 2023 and 5 August 2024, 1,143 attacks were recorded by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, of which 114 led to Palestinian fatalities and injuries, 964 led to damage to Palestinian property, and 127 led to both casualties and property damage.