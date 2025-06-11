Video: KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) appeared before the PC Ghose Commission in Hyderabad on Wednesday regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice PC Ghose, is investigating issues related to the project’s re-engineering, construction of barrages, contracts, the formation of Kaleshwaram Corporation, and water storage management.

Security was tightened at BRK Bhavan, where the commission’s office is located, and only KCR and nine other leaders were permitted entry.

The commission is expected to question KCR on several matters, including the shifting of the project’s source from Tummidihatti to Medigadda, design flaws, quality concerns, the sinking of piers at Medigadda, alleged lack of maintenance, and claims that construction began without formal Cabinet approval.

Previously, BRS MLA Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender also testified before the commission. The commission has already questioned more than 100 officials and is using detailed government reports and technical inputs to seek clarification from KCR.