Video: Lagcherla farmer taken to hospital in handcuffs, Telangana CM orders probe

Hyderabad: A video of a Lagcherla tribal farmer sitting on a hospital bed in handcuffs while waiting for doctors to attend to him has gone viral sparking criticism and prompting chief minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe.

A farmer in Telangana taken to hospital in Handcuff . #Telangana @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/VeqR7OADI4 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) December 12, 2024

Hirya Naik was one of the many farmers arrested while protesting against the establishment of Pharma Village in Lagcherla, Vikarabad. While in jail, he suffered chest pain reportedly due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital for a checkup.

Videos emerged of him sitting on a hospital bed waiting for the doctors while still in handcuffs. Netizens have called out the inhuman treatment subjected to Naik by the state.

CM orders probe

Taking cognizance of the matter, chief minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a probe into the matter. He has sought an explanation from officials involved in taking the farmer to the hospital.

Higher officials were asked to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a detailed report. The Telangana CM stressed that the government must uphold the dignity and rights of its citizens, warning that any negligence or misconduct would be dealt with seriously.

Despicable and inhumane, says KTR

With the video becoming massively viral on social media, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed CM Revanth accusing him of turning the government into a tool for personal vendettas.

“This despicable and inhumane behaviour cannot be forgiven. Shackling a person suffering from a heart attack reflects the cruelty of the government. Articles 14, 16, and 19 of the Constitution guarantee every individual’s rights, and these actions violate those rights. Even police and jail manuals outline the rights of undertrial prisoners, which have been blatantly disregarded,” KTR said during his press meet on Thursday, December 12.