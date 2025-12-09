Video: Lawyer who threw shoe at ex-CJI Gavai thrashed in court

Delhi: Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who attacked former Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with a shoe, was himself beaten with a slipper inside Delhi’s Karkardooma court.

The video of the incident quickly gained traction across various social media platforms, particularly on X.

The footage shows Kishore being attacked by unidentified persons with a slipper as he attempts to hit them back, while others try to intervene. The video does not capture the faces of those involved in the attack.

He can be heard cursing at the assailants, stating, “Kaun hai tu, s**le? Sanatan Dharma ki jai ho (Who are you? Long Live Sanatan Dharma).”

Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who once attacked former CJI BR Gavai with a shoe, was himself beaten with a slipper inside Delhi’s Karkardooma Court.



The footage shows Kishore being attacked by unidentified persons with a slipper as he attempts to hit back at them, while others try… pic.twitter.com/c8jy1zUQGi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 9, 2025

There has been no official response from authorities, and the cause behind the attack remains unclear. However, many attribute it to his attack on the former CJI on October 6 during a Supreme Court proceeding. He had raised religious slogans and claimed that Lord Vishnu “instructed him” to attack Gavai.

Reason why Kishore hit Justice Gavai

Kishore reportedly became upset over Justice Gavai’s remarks during a hearing of the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.

Terming the plea a “publicity interest litigation”, the ex-CJI had said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation…. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.” His remarks had sparked public outrage, for which he had later responded that he respects all religions

Additionally, Justice Gavai, a Dalit, had commented on the bulldozer action in India and noted that the Court had passed an order staying the same. Kishore was allegedly miffed by his comments, which provoked him to throw his show at then CJI Gavai.

The attack led the Bar Council of India to suspend Kishore for professional misconduct immediately.

He, however, stated he had no regrets about his actions. “The CJI should remember that holding such a high constitutional position requires understanding the true meaning of ‘Milord’ and maintaining its dignity. You cannot go to Mauritius and make statements like ‘the country will not run with a bulldozer,’” he said.