Video: Madhavi Latha slams govt over Hyderabad fire accident

Hyderabad: The tragic fire accident near Charminar in Hyderabad which claimed 17 lives including eight children and five women has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leader Madhavi Latha.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

Madhavi Latha targets govt over Hyderabad fire accident

The devastating fire that broke out in a building at Gulzar Houz has left the city in shock.

Following the incident, Madhavi Latha slammed the state government. She stated, “If several people lost their lives because of a fire that broke out due to garbage, then this shows the dire situation there. It is time for the people to remove this government from power.”

Revanth Reddy orders probe

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and ordered an immediate probe to determine the root cause of the Hyderabad fire accident.

He emphasized the need for preventive measures and public awareness to avoid such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, the state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The Telangana CM personally spoke to the bereaved families, offered condolences and assured them of full support.