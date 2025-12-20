Mumbai: Celebrities and controversies often go hand in hand, with several incidents over the years making headlines and creating massive public debates. One such controversy involved Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

A video that is now going viral on Instagram shows Mahira reacting to the controversial photos of her and Ranbir Kapoor that were taken in New York in 2017. The pictures, which showed the two actors smoking on the streets, had sparked intense speculation about their relationship and triggered severe backlash, especially in Pakistan.

Reacting to the incident, Mahira said that no matter what she says, the photos continue to resurface. She recalled how people would bring them up even during festive moments, adding that what she went through at the time became one of the biggest learning experiences of her life.

“Oh, it still shows up everywhere, no matter what I say. If I say, Inshallah, they’re like, But you did this? Yeah, exactly. I’m like, Okay. Like Eid Mubhbarak, but remember this? I’m like, Okay, then. So I think now it’s just like, now I’m just like, okay, fine. us waqt, what I went through, I think it was the biggest learning experience of my life, that trauma that you can experience. Because it was not just social media. It was headline news every day.”

She further added, “And personally, I went through something very big because it was my personal moment. It was not a professional moment.”

Mahira described the period as deeply traumatic, explaining that it was not limited to social media but was headline news every day.

She further added that the controversy affected her on a personal level, as it was a private moment that was never meant to become public.

Mahira has spoken about the incident on multiple occasions. In a 2024 interview with BBC Asian Network, she admitted that when the photos went viral, she feared her career was over. She revealed that the backlash left her emotionally shattered, affecting both her professional and personal life.

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen in the Pakistani film Neelofar alongside Fawad Khan. She will next be seen in the drama Mitti De Baway with Wahaj Ali, which is expected to release in 2026.