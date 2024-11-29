Video: Mahira Khan’s red saree sparks ‘Laal Ishq’ fever again

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, a name synonymous with grace and talent, continues to win hearts both on and off the screen. Known for her stellar performances in hit dramas and films, including her Bollywood debut in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Apart from her professional side, the actress is also known for having impeccable sense of style.

Mahira Khan turns heads in Red Saree

On Friday, the actress delighted her fans with a stunning appearance, sharing a video of herself on Instagram in a breathtaking red saree. Paired with a gajra-adorned ponytail and traditional green bangles, her minimalistic yet elegant look left fans in awe again.

However, it wasn’t just her look that captured attention. Her witty caption reflecting her unapologetic confidence too grabbed the eyeballs. She wrote, “Wore this sari two nights in a row. My friends call it ‘guts’ .. I call it ‘who cares’.”

Fans flooded her post with adoration, with one commenting, “Is she a vampire? She hasn’t aged since 2011,” while another said, “You look beautiful in everything.” Another fan exclaimed, “Koi itna haseen kaise ho sakta hai!” (How can someone be this beautiful?).

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for her Netflix debut in the highly anticipated series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series marks her return to the screen after a brief hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback.