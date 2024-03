Hyderabad: A major fire broke out from a stationary train at the Kazipet railway station on Tuesday, March 5.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported. After alerting the fire department, the fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames.

Passengers in the station felt the tension due to the unexpected development.

A major #fire broke out from the stationary train at the #Kazipet railway station today. However, no casualties/injuries were reported.



After alerting the fire department, the fire engines reached the spot and doused the #Flames #TrainFire #FireAccident #Telangana #FireSafety pic.twitter.com/vv6woechIk — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 5, 2024

Further details are awaited.