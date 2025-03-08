Video: Man in ‘coma’ walks out of MP hospital, accuses doctors of extortion

A video of the man venting his frustration outside the hospital on Monday went viral on social media, after which the state health department ordered an inquiry.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 8th March 2025 9:08 am IST
Madhya Pradesh
'Patient in Coma' walksout of hospital in MP

Ratlam: A half-naked man with a toilet (colostomy) bag around his waist and a nasal tube stood outside a private hospital in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and accused doctors of seeking Rs 1 lakh for treating him, allegations which the management of the medical facility denied.

According to officials, Bunty Ninama, a resident of Moti Nagar, Ratlam, was initially admitted to the Government Hospital attached to the Medical College after being injured in a brawl in Deendayal Nagar police station limits on Sunday night before being shifted to GD Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said he created a ruckus outside the hospital on Monday and then left from there in an autorickshaw along with his wife.

His wife told reporters that she was given to believe that her husband was in a coma.

“We had already spent Rs 40,000 within 12 hours of admission at the hospital. I then left to arrange for more money. However, when I returned, my husband, who doctors said was in a coma, was standing outside in an irate condition,” she alleged.

Following the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr MS Sagar told reporters he had formed a three-member team to probe the issue.

Denying Ninama’s allegations, the hospital management in a statement said the total bill of the patient, who was admitted in the ICU, was just Rs 8,000.

The claim of the hospital demanding extra money was baseless, the statement added.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 8th March 2025 9:08 am IST

