Video: Man jumps from PVNR expressway at Hyderabad’s Attapur

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday night as a man reportedly died by suicide by jumping off the PVNR Expressway at Attapur.

The exact reasons behind this extreme step remain unknown.

Details of incident at Hyderabad’s PVNR expressway

The incident occurred near Pillar No. 155 on the PVNR Expressway, a major traffic corridor in Hyderabad. The man, believed to be in his thirties, is said to have jumped from the flyover onto the road below, sustaining severe injuries. He succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Motorists and pedestrians who witnessed the tragic incident called for an ambulance and alerted the local police.

Attapur police began investigation

Upon receiving the information, the Attapur police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The victim’s body was subsequently shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

Efforts are underway to identify the individual and determine the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

Importance of mental health awareness

This tragedy highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need for preventive measures to ensure the safety of individuals on such busy flyovers.

Individuals experiencing distress are encouraged to seek help from friends, family, or professional counselors. Dedicated helplines are also available to provide immediate assistance.

For assistance, call the AASRA helpline at 9820466726 or the iCall service at 9152987821.