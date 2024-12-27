Video: Man travels 250 km hidden under train wheels

In a shocking incident, a man risked his life by travelling 290 kilometres hidden beneath a coach of the Danapur Express on Thursday, December 2. The man was found during a routine rolling test near Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur railway station.

The man’s extraordinary journey began out of financial necessity. Lacking the fare for a train ticket, he made the risky decision to travel between the train’s wheels and under the S4 coach. His means of travel was discovered when the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) department was carrying out a rolling test.

In the video of the incident that went viral on social media, the man lying precariously beneath the train appeared disoriented and potentially inebriated.

However, his identity has not been revealed. After his apprehension, he told the Railway Protection Force (RPF) that he boarded the train at Itarsi. Later, he was taken into custody for further investigation. A case was also filed against him.