Video: Massive 30-foot crater appears after road collapse in Madhya Pradesh

A 30-foot-deep crater was formed after a road connecting major cities like Indore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Mandla, and Sagar collapsed at Bilkhiriya village in Madhya Pradesh.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm near the bridge from Mandideep to Intkhedi on the Bhopal Eastern Bypass. Nearly 100 meters of the road collapsed. A viral video of the caved-in road emerged on social media platforms, highlighting the state’s deteriorating civic infrastructure.

A 30-foot-deep crater after a major road collapsed in Bilkhiriya village of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, October 13.



The road connects major cities like Indore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Mandla, and Sagar.



The incident occurred between 12 noon to 1 pm near the bridge from… pic.twitter.com/LevcyEUMb0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2025

The bridge was built in 2013 by Transtroy Pvt Ltd. However, its license got cancelled in 2020 and since then, there has been no maintenance. The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has since managed minor repairs directly.

Preliminary findings suggest the collapse was caused by structural damage to the reinforced earth (RE) wall on one side of the bridge.

A three-member inquiry panel has been constituted which will submit a detailed report into the incident.