Video: Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Telangana

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out inside a mall in Telangana’s Warangal district on Thursday, March 28.

The fire broke out at the Jakotias Grand Central Shopping Mall at Pochamma Maidan in Warangal, Telangana. Several firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire that filled the air with thick smoke.

The officials suspected that a short circuit caused the massive fire, however, the actual cause has not been ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

Several fires were reported across Telangana and Hyderabad on Thursday.

A fire broke out at the dump yard of seized vehicles belonging to the police department in Hyderabad. Visuals show that seized two-wheelers parked in the plot in Nampally belonging to the Hyderabad police department caught fire and turned to ashes. No casualties were reported.

Another fire broke out in a warehouse in Gandipet, Hyderabad, on Thursday, March 28, due to which 25 cars went up in flames.

Due to the fire, the air in and around the area was filled up with smoke. Officials of the fire department in Hyderabad reached the spot after receiving information and were firefighting to douse the fire.

The fire accident occurred in Vattinagulapally village Gandipet of Rangareddy district. Thick black smoke was billowing due to the huge fire leading to commotion in the area. The local people panicked after the huge fire.