Video: Massive fire engulfs building near Mall of the Emirates in Dubai

Dubai: A massive fire that broke out in a 8-storey residential building near the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai on Sunday night, December 29, has been put out.
The incident took place at the Time Topaz Hotel Apartments in Al Barsha around 10:30 pm UAE time.
Firefighting vehicles and ambulances arrived at the incident site within three minutes, bringing the blaze under control, but officials are yet to comment on what happened.
Meanwhile, the residents evacuated from the affected building and no casualties have been recorded so far.
Videos shared on social media platforms showed showed flames swiftly spreading throughout the structure as firemen tried to quell the catastrophe.
Watch the video here
On Monday, December 30, a Reddit user posted a photo of the scene, which showed the building’s facade covered in soot.