Video: Meat shops owned by minorities sealed in Haryana amid strong dissent

"They have sealed four shops here. Then why are they not sealing the other 200 shops spread across the city?" a local meat shop owner said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th March 2025 3:09 pm IST
Video: Meat shops owned by minorities sealed in Haryana amid strong dissent
Meat shop owners in Haryana's Palwal city protest against the sealing of their shops by the administration

The district administration along with heavy police presence sealed meat shops owned by the minority community in Haryana’s Palwal city resulting it massive protests.

A video of Muslim meat shop owners protesting against the decision to seal their shops has emerged on social media platforms, alleging that they were targeted solely because of their religious identity.

The incident occurred on March 27. The visuals show several Muslim meat shop owners questioning the district authorities and police personnel why only certain meat shops were sealed and not those located all over the city.

Speaking to a local media, one protesting meat shop owner said, “This is our bread and butter. The administration is wrong in sealing only shops owned by Muslims. They have sealed four shops here. Then why are they not sealing the other 200 shops spread across the city?”

The authorities reasoned that the meat sold in those shops was brought from slaughterhouses on the city’s outskirts. The Muslim shopkeepers have been asked to continue their business nearby the slaughterhouses.

