Video: Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today and presented him with a Team India jersey.

In the video, Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin is also seen.

సీఎం రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారిని కలిసిన టీం ఇండియా క్రికెటర్ మహమ్మద్ సిరాజ్.



టి 20 ప్రపంచ కప్ సాధించినందుకు సిరాజ్ ను అభినందించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి. టిం ఇండియా జెర్సీ ని సీఎం రేవంత్ రెడ్డి కి బహుకరించిన సిరాజ్.#RevanthReddy

Recently, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj received a grand welcome from cricket fans in Hyderabad after he landed in the city following Team India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory.

Fireworks, patriotic songs, marfa music on loudspeakers, and elated fans welcomed the 30-year-old pacer.

Meanwhile, the pacer will receive a share of the Rs 125 crore prize from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Each of the 15 players, including Mohammed Siraj, will receive Rs 5 crore.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the final.