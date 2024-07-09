Video: Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

In the video, Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin is also seen.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th July 2024 1:47 pm IST
Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today and presented him with a Team India jersey.

In the video, Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin is also seen.

Recently, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj received a grand welcome from cricket fans in Hyderabad after he landed in the city following Team India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory.

MS Education Academy

Fireworks, patriotic songs, marfa music on loudspeakers, and elated fans welcomed the 30-year-old pacer.

Meanwhile, the pacer will receive a share of the Rs 125 crore prize from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Each of the 15 players, including Mohammed Siraj, will receive Rs 5 crore.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the final.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th July 2024 1:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button