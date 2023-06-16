Video: Monkey spotted watching Adipurush in theatre, fans scream ‘Hanuman ji’

Hyderabad: As people flock to theatres to see the highly anticipated film Adipurush, the first glimpses of audience members inside the theatres have begun to circulate on social media. Among these captivating visuals, one intriguing clip that is receiving a lot of attention is — a monkey was spotted watching Adipurush on the big screen. Yes, you read that right!

A Twitter user shared a video of the monkey poking its head through an opening in the theatre auditorium, fixated on the Adipurush screen. The ecstatic audience can be heard cheering together, with some even chanting and humming the film’s popular ‘Jai Shree Ram‘ song. Netizens are saying ‘Hanuman ji is watching Adipurush’. The video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of the online community.

A monkey is been spotted in a theater screening #Adipurush 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZaPD7PWnd — Raghavan Ramesh (@iam_raghavan) June 16, 2023

Check Fans reactions below

The decision was made at the request of the film’s director, Om Raut, to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman in all theatres showing Adipurush. Raut expressed his desire for an empty seat to be reserved as a mark of honour for Lord Hanuman during a trailer event in Tirupati. He emphasised that this act represents reverence and recognition of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the film’s presentation.

The unexpected sight of a monkey engrossed in the film adds an element of fascination to the ongoing excitement as Adipurush continues to generate huge buzz.

Have you watched Adipurush? If yes, please share your reviews in the comments section below.