Video: Mr Faisu meets ‘Hania Aamir’, but there is a twist

Mumbai: Social media star Mr Faisu had an unexpected Hania Aamir moment during his recent interaction with a Russian woman.

In a video shared online, Faisu introduces the woman as “Russian Hania Aamir” before telling her that she resembles a popular Pakistani actress. He then pulls out his phone and shows her a picture of Hania to explain the comparison.

The woman appears amused as she looks at Hania’s photo and smiles at the unexpected compliment. With her short brown hair, facial features and cheerful expression, Faisu seemingly felt she bore a resemblance to the Pakistani star.

The brief interaction has grabbed attention online, particularly among fans of Hania, who remains one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities across India. Her dramas, candid social media presence and infectious personality have helped her build a massive fan following beyond Pakistan.

Although the Russian woman may not have known Hania before the interaction, Faisu ensured she walked away knowing exactly which actress she reminded him of.