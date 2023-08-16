Video: Muslim passenger berated by United Airline staff for delaying flight

A video showing a Muslim passenger berated by an airline employee for delaying a flight, despite claiming he was forced to strip by security at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The man, who runs a YouTube channel called WayofLifeSQ, known for his insightful content focusing on faith, lifestyle, and community engagement, was scheduled to fly United Airlines UA91 flight from Tel Aviv to Newark, New Jersey.

The three-minute viral video shows a female staff escorting the passenger to the gate and telling him how 300 passengers were waiting for him as he delayed the flight by several minutes.

As the woman kept shouting at the man, he said, “Have some respect. How dare you speak to me in that manner. Tell Israel that, why did they detain me? It’s not my fault.”

Watch the video below here

The video ends with passenger being handed to another staff, who checks his ticket and escorts him to the flight.

He then apologized to his fellow passengers and he said, “Guys, I’m sorry. It’s not my fault. They held me in security, I apologize, they held me in security. They made me get naked. I’m sorry, but it was not my fault.”

After being seated, the passenger broke down in tears and expressed his dismay at the treatment he received.

Another person was heard saying, “I’m sorry you had a hard time in security.”

Many social media users expressed their anger at the incident and condemned the mistreatment of the passenger, especially because of his religion.