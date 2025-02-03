Video: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita seen in Ferrari at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is well-known for his passion for luxury cars, particularly his prized Ferrari 488 GTB. The actor, often seen taking his extravagant red beauty for a spin on the streets of Hyderabad, was recently spotted once again in it. This time, he was accompanied by his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

A video capturing their stylish ride has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral clip, the couple can be seen cruising through at Jubilee Hill in their striking red Ferrari, turning heads as they enjoy their drive. Watch below.

Naga Chaitanya’s love for high-end cars is no secret. His Ferrari 488 GTB, the crown jewel of his collection, has been a part of his garage since 2018. This ultra-luxury sports car is valued at approximately Rs 3.6 to 4 crores in India.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The intimate yet grand affair was attended by close family and friends. Since their wedding, the couple has been relishing their marital bliss, often making appearances together at public events and gatherings.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film, Thandel, where he will be seen alongside the talented actress Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie is set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2025.