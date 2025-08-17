Video: NDRF searches for man caught in Kadem project floodwaters

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has launched a search operation for a missing man who was caught between the high current flow when the gates of the Kadem project were opened due to heavy rainfall in Telangana.

A video of the man, identified as Thippireddy Gangadhar of Kannapur village in Kadem mandal, seen sitting amidst heavy water flow as the rescue team tried to reach him, emerged on social media.

He has been missing since Saturday, August 16.

A search operation has been launched in Nirmal district of Telangana to find a boy who went missing on Saturday, August 16.



The boy was seen getting washed away in Kadem area of Nirmal district. NDRF and police teams tried to rescue a man who was caught in the water flow when… pic.twitter.com/zNlPwukV9y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 17, 2025

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nirmal Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila said, “We haven’t found him yet despite deploying drones. A missing person case has been registered.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, August 17, across the state.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad is also likely to experience rain or thunderstorms.