Video: NDRF searches for man caught in Kadem project floodwaters

The man was seen getting washed away in Kadem area of Nirmal district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th August 2025 3:08 pm IST
A man was washed away in Nirmal distric of Telangana on Saturday.
Hyderabad: The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has launched a search operation for a missing man who was caught between the high current flow when the gates of the Kadem project were opened due to heavy rainfall in Telangana.

A video of the man, identified as Thippireddy Gangadhar of Kannapur village in Kadem mandal, seen sitting amidst heavy water flow as the rescue team tried to reach him, emerged on social media.

He has been missing since Saturday, August 16.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nirmal Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila said, “We haven’t found him yet despite deploying drones. A missing person case has been registered.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, August 17, across the state.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad is also likely to experience rain or thunderstorms.

